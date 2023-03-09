The B-52's Among Artists Denouncing Tennessee Legislation

The B-52’s are the latest music artists to speak up about efforts in several Republican states to criminalize drag shows and ban gender-affirming healthcare.

In a statement shared on social media on Wednesday, members of the retro band said they are “deeply concerned about the numerous new bills that promote transphobia and discrimination against transgender individuals and drag artists, which have been introduced in the United States.”

The B-52’s added: “It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, we are witnessing such blatant attempts to undermine the rights of individuals based on their gender identity and sexual orientation. These bills not only violate the fundamental human rights of the affected individuals but also perpetuate a toxic culture of hate and intolerance that has no place in our society.

“Join us in denouncing these bills and standing in support of our LGBTQ+ community. Together, let us work towards building a society that reflects our shared being and is truly just, inclusive, and welcoming for all.”

The comments came days after singer Adam Lambert tweeted his outrage.

"You wanna ‘protect the children’? How about do better as a parent and teach your kids acceptance, compassion and respect,” he wrote. “That’s all they need to ‘safely’ interact with Queer gender identities. Instead, you are teaching hate, discrimination and judgement. Wake up!”

Last month, Paramore’s Hayley Williams described Tennessee’s ban on certain drag shows and, separately, gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth as “regressive and unfathomably harmful.”

In an Instagram Story, the singer wrote: “We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ family and local LGBTQIA+ orgs in this fight, not only for inclusion for our friends and family in the queer community, but for radical acceptance and empowerment for each of them.

“Drag is not a crime. Gender-affirming healthcare for all, including our youth, is a necessity.”

Williams is taking part in the “Love Rising” benefit concert in Nashville on March 20 along with artists like Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Hozier and Yola.

Tennessee is the first state to prohibit entertainment “that appeals to a prurient interest” in public, in places where minors are allowed, or within 1,000 feet of any schools, parks or churches. Nearly a dozen more states are considering similar legislation.

“‘Hey, look over there!’ – a classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school,” said RuPaul, host of RuPaul’s Drag Race. "We know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness, but they're wrong, because that is our strength.

“Drag queens are the marines of the queer movement. Don't get it twisted and don't be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government.”