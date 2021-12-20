The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry Reveals She Got Married

Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry revealed on Saturday that she tied the knot with Johnny Costello back in June.

“Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas,” the country singer wrote Kimberly in an Instagram post. “Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!’”

Perry, 38, said the pair drove from Los Angeles to Las Vegas on June 17 in a black Corvette and got married at midnight. "It was wild and wonderful,” she wrote. “I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever.”

On his Instagram, Costello shared: “YALL, WE GOT MARRIED!!!! Happiest Six Months of Marriage @thekimberlyperry.”

It is the second marriage for Perry, who was married to former Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia from 2014 to 2018.