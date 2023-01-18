The Black Dahlia Murder Coming To Canada

The Black Dahlia Murder announced Tuesday it is hitting the road for the first time since the death last May of frontman Trevor Strnad.

The Verminous Remnant Tour will stop in six cities across Canada with Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth and Phobophilic as support acts.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Last September, it was confirmed that guitarist Brian Eschbach would take over for Strnad and former lead guitarist Ryan Knight would return to the band.

"None of us wanted it to be over,” Eschbach told Decibel last year. “We still feel like there is a lot left to do. I know Trevor would keep this band going if I went down a deep, dark path and weren't here. It's bigger than us.

“I can't go out there and do Trevor's voice or try to be him. I can only execute the music of the Black Dahlia Murder with respect and try to do it the most justice I can. I've heard Trevor perform more than anyone else alive.”

Strnad was 41 when he took his life. "He was loved by all that met him,” read a message on the band’s Instagram account at the time. “A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

Check out the dates below:

April

21 – Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto

22 – MTelus, Montreal

May

20 – Rickshaw Theatre, Vancouver

22 – Union Hall, Edmonton

23 – Palace Theatre, Calgary

25 – Park Theatre, Winnipeg