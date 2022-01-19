The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston ‘Heartbroken’ By Dad’s Death

Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three is urging fans to get vaccinated after his father died of complications from COVID-19 at 65.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Johnston said dad Jerry Ray Johnston tested positive for COVID on Dec. 19, was hospitalized on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 9.

“My family and I are heartbroken,” the singer wrote. “If you are reading this and have someone in your life that doesn’t want to get vaxxed for whatever reason, I will tell you this… My dad chose to be unvaccinated and would have had a chance to live if he were.

“My Superman went down in 3 weeks. This virus is not a political joke. It is real. It is scary. And it has dug a big 6 foot hole in so many peoples lives including mine. Not sure I’ll get over this one.”

Last August, The Cadillac Three was forced to cancel several concerts after Kelby Ray tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement at the time, the band implemented a proof-of-vaccination policy for future shows.

“This is a statement about family, music and the love of touring,” it read. “It is imperative right now to try & help alleviate the severity of the virus and to do our best to protect everyone around us.”