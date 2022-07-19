The Chainsmokers Plan To Perform At Edge Of Space

The Chainsmokers are set to become the first music act to perform at the edge of space.

Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have signed up to play inside a pressurized capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon that will take them about 20 miles above the Earth.

World View, a space tourism company, said Monday The Chainsmokers will be on one of its inaugural flights in 2024.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” the duo said, in a statement. “We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield performed David Bowie's "Space Oddity" while onboard the International Space Station in 2013 – resulting in the first music video shot in space.