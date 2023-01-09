The Chicks Announce Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks announced Monday they are going to roost in Las Vegas.

“Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour,” the country trio said, in a release. “We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring.”

The Chicks will do a six-night residency at the venue, which is part of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, between May 3 and 13. Tickets go on sale Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer released Gaslighter in 2020.

The Zappos Theater has previously hosted residencies by country acts Florida Georgia Line and Shania Twain and is home this year to Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.

Elsewhere in Vegas, country stars Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Lady A, George Strait and Garth Brooks have done residencies.