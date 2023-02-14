The Chicks Coming To Canada With Maren Morris

The Chicks announced on Tuesday they are launching a world tour this summer that will wrap up in Canada.

The country trio, with special guest Maren Morris, will play Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Ottawa, London and Toronto in September. See all the dates and venues below.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Chicks, who released their fifth studio album Gaslighter in 2020, performed last June in Toronto but this will be their first time in the other cities since the DCX MMXVI World Tour in 2016-17.

The Chicks Canadian Tour Dates:

Sept. 5 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena

Sept. 7 - Calgary - Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 8 - Edmonton - Rogers Place

Sept. 10 - Saskatoon - SaskTel Centre

Sept. 12 - Winnipeg - Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 - Ottawa - Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 16 - London - Budweiser Gardens

Sept.18 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena