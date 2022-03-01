The Chicks Tour Includes 1 Stop In Canada

The Chicks are going on tour this summer – but they will make only one stop in Canada.

The country trio is set to play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 24 with special guest Patty Griffin. Tickets go on sale Friday.

It will be The Chicks’ first concert in the city in six years.

“While we were recording the Gaslighter album, I was constantly picturing performing all of those songs on tour,” said Martie Maguire, in a release. “The ultimate payoff is always the live show for us.”

Emily Strayer added: “What I have missed the most about touring is the first couple minutes of every show. The house lights going dark, the roar of the crowd and the opening song pumping through the PA. I think we’ve all missed being connected through live music!”

In 2020, The Chicks dropped “Dixie” from their name and released Gaslighter, their first album since 2006’s Taking the Long Way.

Their most recent tour was the DCX MMXVI World Tour, in 2016-17, which included shows in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, Hamilton and London.