The Cure Is Coming To Canada

The Cure announced Thursday they are bringing the Songs of a Lost World Tour to Canada in June.

The English band, with The Twilight Sad as openers, will play Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on June 2, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 14 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on June 16.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale, with registration ending at 1 p.m. ET on March 13, begins March 15.

The Cure, formed in 1978, has released 13 studio albums that spawned hits like “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Lovesong” and “Close to Me.” They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.