The FBI Calls For Swifties To Report Crimes

Just how influential is Taylor Swift? Well, she's made a Swiftie out of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. Government has launched a new campaign inspired by Swift's lastest release, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). In a post from the official FBI Washington Field Twitter account (@FBIWFO), the feds encouraged fans of the pop star to "speak now" when they have any info about a crime.

"Justice is better than revenge," it reads. "You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip."

Included in the tweet is a mock up tracklisting for something they call, Speak Now (FBI’s Version), including potential criminal offenses disguised as songs, such as "Terrorism (FBI's Version)," "Civil Rights (FBI's Version)" and what were most certainly be the lead single if this was actually music, the catchy "Weapons of Mass Destruction (FBI's Version)."