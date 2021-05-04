The Flaming Lips Announce Canadian Shows

The Flaming Lips announced on Monday they’re going out on a tour that includes three shows in Canada.

The American Head tour will stop at MTELUS in Montreal on Nov. 18 and then at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom next May 2 and 3. The tour is in support of the album of the same name, which was released last September.

The Flaming Lips have performed several concerts during the pandemic inside inflatable bubbles, with fans required to social distance and wear masks.

Wayne Coyne and his band also said they are re-releasing The Soft Bulletin Companion – a collection of rarities that accompanied 1999’s The Soft Bulletin – on silver vinyl on June 12 (Record Store Day). Only 16,000 copies will be available but a wider release is scheduled for later this year.