The Glorious Sons Announce Canadian Tour Dates

The Glorious Sons are planning to get back on the road, 14 months after they pulled the plug on the A War On Everything Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian rock band announced Thursday it is embarking on The Unfinished Business Tour later this year, with shows at home beginning in late January.

JJ Wilde is the special guest.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Nominated for a JUNO this year, The Glorious Sons recently released the singles “Daylight” and “Young King.”

Check out The Unfinished Business Tour dates below:

1/20 - 1/22 - Vancouver - Commodore Ballroom

1/25 - Vernon - Performing Arts Centre

1/28 - Edmonton - Edmonton Convention Centre

1/29 - Calgary - MacEwan Hall

1/31 & 2/1 - Red Deer - Bo's

2/3 - Lethbridge - Enmax Centre

2/5 - Saskatoon - TCU Place

2/9 - Regina - Conexus Arts Centre

2/10 - Winnipeg - MTS Place

2/16 - Ottawa - TD Place

2/17 - Peterborough - Memorial Centre

2/19 - London - Bud Gardens

2/22 - Kitchener - Centre in the Square

2/23 - Windsor - Chrysler Theatre

2/26 - St. Catharines - Meridian Centre

3/3 - Montreal – Mtelus

3/4 - Quebec City - Impérial Bell