The Grateful Dead Joins TikTok

The Grateful Dead are officially on TikTok, a platform largely used by people born after the band’s last concert in 1995.

According to a release from Rhino Entertainment, which manages the Dead’s catalogue, the account will “serve as an outlet to celebrate the decades of music, generations of community, and endless array of creativity that has woven the band and its fans into every new era of the world’s counterculture and consciousness.”

Aptly launched on 4/20, the Grateful Dead’s first TikTok post is a 30-second compilation of clips set to a remastered version of a 1969 live recording of “St. Stephen.”

Subsequent posts include archival footage of the late Jerry Garcia talking about climate change and a clip of the Dead performing "Scarlet Begonias" on New Years Eve 1978.

The Grateful Dead account attracted over 10,000 followers in its first 72 hours.

The band’s music has been available on TikTok since March.

The Grateful Dead is not the only defunct rock band on the platform – The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin already have accounts.