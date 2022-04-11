The Judds Heading Out On 'The Final Tour'
The Judds announced Monday they are reuniting for what they are calling The Final Tour.
The country duo – Naomi Judd, 76, and daughter Wynonna Judd, 57 – is scheduled to do 10 shows in the U.S. between Sept. 30 and Oct. 28.
It is the first tour for The Judds in more than a decade.
“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again,” Naomi said, in a statement. “The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter … the best singer of any genre, Wynonna!
“She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, 'Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!’”
Wynonna added: “What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them!”
The Judds will hype the tour with a performance of their hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” on the CMT Awards, which air Monday night. The duo is set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum next month.
