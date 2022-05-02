The Judds Inducted Into Country Music Hall Of Fame

Wynonna Judd and her sister, actress Ashley Judd, broke down in tears Sunday as The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame only a day after the death of their mother Naomi Judd.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley said.

Naomi died Saturday near Nashville at 76 and although a cause of death was not immediately disclosed, her daughters said in a statement they "lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.”

Wynonna, who was scheduled to team up again with her mother for The Judds’ final tour later this year, said Sunday: “Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing.”

Carly Pearce paid tribute to The Judds with a performance of “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).”

Brandi Carlile, isolating at home due to COVID-19, took to Instagram to share her rendition of “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which she was supposed to perform at The Judds’ induction ceremony.

“We want them to know that they’re so loved,” Carlile wrote in the caption.