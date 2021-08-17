The Judds, Ray Charles Inducted Into Country Music Hall Of Fame

The Judds and the late Ray Charles were named Monday as the 2021 inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“It's about damn time!,” Wynonna Judd said during the livestream announcement.

She and mother Naomi were one of the most successful country duos in the 1980s, releasing six studio albums and collecting five Grammy Awards. The act was retired in 1990 due to Naomi’s chronic hepatitis, although she reunited with Wynonna for several performances over the years.

Charles, who died in 2004, had one of the top-selling country albums of the 1960s with Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music. He went on to record with country icons like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard.

Valerie Ervin, president of the Ray Charles Foundation, said in a statement: "Ray Charles loved country music. I cannot express enough how happy and honoured Ray Charles would be at this moment in time, as I am for him.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame also announced Monday that musicians Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake will be inducted.