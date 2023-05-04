The Kid LAROI Leaves Big Tip After Being Accused Of Stiffing Eatery

The Kid LAROI responded Thursday to an accusation that he and his entourage dined-and-dashed after his show on Tuesday night.

Autumn Gray, the manager of Dublin’s Pass Irish Pub & Restaurant in Springfield, Illinois, told TMZ that LAROI and some pals left without paying the $133.58 U.S. bill or leaving a tip. She said it’s possible LAROI's entourage simply forgot to pay the bill.

Turns out, TMZ reported Thursday, LAROI's security team was supposed to provide a credit card. Not only has the bill be paid but the server was tipped a whopping $2,500 U.S.

LAROI was at the pub after his concert at the Great Southern Bank Arena and, according to Gray, was friendly with her staff – and even posed for pics with some fans.

The bill provided to TMZ shows LAROI and his buddies ordered a Diet Coke and tea as well as chicken wings, burgers, a caprese salad and three orders of the kids’ mac & cheese (plus two brownies).