The Kid Laroi Tour Includes 2 Dates In Canada

The Kid Laroi announced Monday he is heading out on his first headlining tour next year.

The 18-year-old Australian has included a pair of shows in Canada on his End of the World Tour, which kicks off Jan. 29 in Arizona.

The Kid Laroi will play History in Toronto on Feb. 23 and Montreal’s MTelus on Feb. 24. Tickets go on sale Sept. 17.

“I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL THERE FOR A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EXPERIENCE,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram post. “I LOVE YOU FAMILY, LET’S DO THIS SH*T.”

After wrapping up the U.S./Canada leg of the tour on March 10, The Kid Laroi will head overseas for shows throughout Europe, the UK and Ireland before wrapping things up with seven concerts in his native country in June.

The Kid Laroi, who released his debut mixtape F*CK LOVE in July 2020, has topped the charts with his Justin Bieber collaboration “Stay” and “Without You” ft. Miley Cyrus.