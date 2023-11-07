The Killers Announce Career-Spanning Collection, 'Rebel Diamonds'

The Killers have announced Rebel Diamonds , a career-spanning, "best-of" collection that is set for release on December 8.

The album's 20 tracks reflects 20 years of recordings, which began with 2004's debut album, Hot Fuss. It features at least one song from each of the band’s seven studio albums. According to a press release, "The collection is made up of songs that embody who The Killers are as a band, in addition to including some favorites of theirs that have resonated over the years."

Along with hits like "Mr. Brightside," "When You Were Young" and "Human," the band have included a brand new track called "Spirit," which closes out the album.

Rebel Diamonds marks the band's second release of hits, following 2013's Direct Hits, which commemorated their 10th anniversary of the band's first UK show.

In a trailer for the collection, frontman Brandon Flowers, reflects on the band's time, saying, “See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years – Rebel Diamonds.”

See the trailer below.