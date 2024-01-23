The Killers Celebrate 20 Years Of 'Hot Fuss' With Las Vegas Residency

The Killers are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Hot Fuss, with a residency in Las Vegas this summer.

The band will play eight shows in their hometown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning August 14 that runs until August 30.

They posted the announcement on socials with the caption, "It’s good to be home. Join the 4 of us for 8 shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace in August as we celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss."

A presale will be available for members of the band’s official fan club - The Victims - and for Citi card members tomorrow (January 24) at 10:00AM local time until Thursday (January 26) at 9:00AM local time. Tickets then go on sale for the general public on Friday (January 27) at 10:00AM local time. More info here.

The Killers recently released a career-spanning collection, Rebel Diamonds, last month.