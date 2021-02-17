The Killers Frontman Brandon Flowers To Undergo Surgery

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has revealed he will soon have surgery to repair damage to his shoulder.

During an Instagram Q&A last week, the 39-year-old singer said he was hurt in an accident.

“I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself,” Flowers explained. “I have a torn labrum on that [right] shoulder so I am going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care off.”

Flowers said he expects to have to keep his arm in a sling for six weeks. "It sucks," he added.

The singer said he has always had “bad shoulders” and previously had decompression surgery on both his shoulder joints.

