The Killers To Kick Off 2022 Tour In Canada

The Killers will kick off their 2022 tour in Canada, it was announced Monday.

The band will start out at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 19 before hitting up a number of U.S. cities. The Killers will be back north of the border for shows at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 23 and Montreal’s Bell Centre on Sept. 24.

Johnny Marr will be the opening act.

The tour is in support of Pressure Machine, the band’s seventh studio album, which is due out Aug. 13.

Tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Killers had to scrap plans to tour last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence,” frontman Brandon Flowers recalled, in a release. “And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

In February, Flowers revealed he was set to have surgery on his shoulder that would require six weeks of recovery. “I went over the handlebars on my bike and an injury from that has manifested itself,” the singer said during an Instagram Q&A. “I have a torn labrum on that [right] shoulder so I am going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care off.”