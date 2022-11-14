The Neighbourhood Kicks Out Drummer Following Sex Assault

Drummer Brandon Fried has been kicked out of The Neighbourhood after being accused of sexually assaulting singer Maria Zardoya.

In an Instagram Story late Sunday, Zardoya – the lead singer of L.A.-based indie pop band The Marias – wrote: “i was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried … it was one of the most uncomfortable things i’ve ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.”

She tagged The Neighbourhood and added: “ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

Hours later, The Neighbourhood responded: “We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behaviour towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

Fried, who replaced Bryan “Olivver” Sammis in the band in 2014, apologized to Zardoya on social media and called his actions “inexcusable and intolerable” and said he was “under the influence.”

The 32-year-old musician wrote: “It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”

Fried also apologized to women “who have been victims of any behaviour that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated” and to the band and its fans “for letting them down.”