The Offspring Crew Escapes Vehicle Fire In Quebec

Scary moments for The Offspring on Saturday when a vehicle carrying members of their crew burst into flames on a Quebec highway.

"No one is sure what started the fire yet, but the SUV hit something big & heavy, possibly a lost trailer hitch, and within seconds the vehicle was in flames,” guitarist Kevin ‘Noodles’ Wasserman wrote in an Instagram post. “No time to save any belongings. Scary s**t!”

While traveling through Canada yesterday, something flew off the vehicle in front of us and became wedged underneath one of our SUVs and it caught fire. Everyone got out safely, but the luggage, passports, laptops and pretty much everything else was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/8CjLep1Bei — The Offspring (@offspring) August 6, 2022

Wasserman assured fans that “no one was hurt” but said “about half our crew lost all their belongings in the fire, including luggage, computers, & passports.”

He added: “To see them have to go through something like this is heartbreaking & frightening. I am so glad they are all OK!”

The band was heading from Sherbrooke to a music festival in Rimouski (a little more than four hours from Quebec City) when, according to a tweet, “something flew off the vehicle in front of us and became wedged underneath one of our SUVs and it caught fire.”

The Offspring performed as scheduled. They will close out the North American leg of the tour with a show on Aug. 13 in Vancouver.