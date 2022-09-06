The Offspring Reschedules Canadian Tour With Simple Plan

The Offspring has rescheduled its Canadian tour with homegrown band Simple Plan.

On Tuesday, The Offspring announced it will bring the Let The Bad Times Roll Tour to 18 cities beginning Oct. 31.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau said, in a release: “We know a lot of our Canadian fans have been waiting for a very long time for this and we’re absolutely thrilled to play for them all over the country. Canada is a very special place for our band, and we know these shows are gonna be amazing.”

The tour, which takes its name from The Offspring’s 10th studio album (and its third produced by Canada’s Bob Rock), was announced last October and included 21 cities across Canada between Jan. 27 and March 3.

The band pulled the plug in January, citing uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 health measures on venues.

Let the Bad Times Roll 2022 Canadian Tour Dates

Oct. 31 – Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

Nov. 2 – Saguenay, QC – Centre George Vezina

Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Nov. 5 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

Nov. 7 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 11 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 12 – Kingston, ON - Leon's Centre

Nov. 13 – St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre

Nov. 18 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Nov. 19 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Nov. 21 – Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Nov. 25 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

Nov. 26 – Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

Nov. 27 – Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre