The Offspring Reschedules Canadian Tour With Simple Plan
The Offspring has rescheduled its Canadian tour with homegrown band Simple Plan.
On Tuesday, The Offspring announced it will bring the Let The Bad Times Roll Tour to 18 cities beginning Oct. 31.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. local time.
Simple Plan’s Chuck Comeau said, in a release: “We know a lot of our Canadian fans have been waiting for a very long time for this and we’re absolutely thrilled to play for them all over the country. Canada is a very special place for our band, and we know these shows are gonna be amazing.”
The tour, which takes its name from The Offspring’s 10th studio album (and its third produced by Canada’s Bob Rock), was announced last October and included 21 cities across Canada between Jan. 27 and March 3.
The band pulled the plug in January, citing uncertainty about the impact of COVID-19 health measures on venues.
Let the Bad Times Roll 2022 Canadian Tour Dates
Oct. 31 – Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
Nov. 2 – Saguenay, QC – Centre George Vezina
Nov. 4 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Nov. 5 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
Nov. 7 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 11 – Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 12 – Kingston, ON - Leon's Centre
Nov. 13 – St. Catharines, ON - Meridian Centre
Nov. 18 – Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Nov. 19 – Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Nov. 21 – Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Nov. 25 – Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
Nov. 26 – Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre
Nov. 27 – Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
