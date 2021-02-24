The Offspring Shares Title Track Of New Album

The Offspring is set to release the band’s first album in nearly a decade.

Let The Bad Times Roll, their 10th studio album and first since 2012’s Days Go By, will drop April 16.

The Offspring is previewing the new music with the debut of the title track, which Dexter Holland said reflects today’s challenges.

“I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more like they’re saying ‘f**k it’ and its really scary,” he said, in a press release.

Guitarist Noodles added: “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging.”

The 12-track album is the band’s third collaboration with Canadian producer Bob Rock.

Listen to “Let The Bad Times Roll” below: