The Police's 'Every Breath You Take' Video Tops 1B Views

The video for The Police’s 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take” has topped 1 billion views, YouTube announced on Wednesday.

Added to the platform in 2010, the video has averaged more than 300,000 daily views so far this year.

The video, directed by English music duo Godley & Creme for a reported $100,000 U.S., was inspired by the 1944 short film Jammin’ the Blues.

Written by Sting – and arguably the most popular song about stalking since “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” – it was the first single off the Police’s fifth and final studio album, Synchronicity. Released in May 1983, “Every Breath You Take” went on to become the band’s only No. 1 hit in the U.S. and Canada and won Grammys for Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance.

A number of music videos joined the 1 billion club this year, including One Direction’s “Drag Me Down” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” Rihanna’s “Diamonds” hit 2 billion and Adele’s “Hello” topped 3 billion.

Watch the video for "Every Breath You Take" below: