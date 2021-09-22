The Reklaws Lead 2021 CCMA Awards Nominations

The Reklaws are going into the 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards with a leading six nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Fans’ Choice.

The sibling duo from Ontario also has two noms for Single of the Year – for their “Where I’m From” and the Dean Brody collaboration “Can’t Help Myself.”

The Reklaws won Album of the Year in 2019 for their debut Feels Like That.

Brett Kissel and Lindsay Ell each earned five nominations.

This year’s CCMA Awards nominations were quietly announced Wednesday afternoon and Album of the Year nominees were held until the evening.

The show will be broadcast from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Nov. 29.

Check out the nominations below:

Entertainer of the Year

Dean Brody

Brett Kissel

MacKenzie Porter

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Fans’ Choice

Tenille Arts

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

High Valley

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

MacKenzie Porter

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Lindsay Ell

Jess Moskaluke

MacKenzie Porter

Tenille Townes

Male Artist of the Year

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Dallas Smith

Group or Duo of the Year

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

The Reklaws

Tim & The Glory Boys

The Washboard Union

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year

Lindsay Ell

Aaron Goodvin

James Barker Band

Nice Horse

The Reklaws

Rising Star

Shawn Austin

Andrew Hyatt

Tyler Joe Miller

Robyn Ottolini

Tim & The Glory Boys

Album of the Year

The Demos - Jess Moskaluke

Heart Theory – Lindsay Ell

The Lemonade Stand – Tenille Townes

Sometimes I Don't, But Sometimes I Do – Tyler Joe Miller

Timeless - Dallas Smith

What Is Life? - Brett Kissel

Alternative Country Album of the Year

After Midnight – Callie McCullough

Agricultural Tragic – Corb Lund

The Ride – Ryan Lindsay

Who I Am – Cory Marks

Without People – Donovan Woods

Single of the Year

“Can’t Help Myself” – Dean Brody & The Reklaws

“Grew Up On That” – High Valley

“Like A Man” – Dallas Smith

“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks

“Where I’m From” – The Reklaws

Songwriter(s) of the Year

Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thomson – “Champagne Night" (Performed by Lady A)

Marc Beeson, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes – “Come As You Are” (Performed by Tenille Townes)

Aaron Goodvin, Ed Hill, Jimmy Ritchey – “Every Time You Take Your Time” (Performed by Aaron Goodvin)

Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath – “Good On You” (Performed by Lindsay Ell)

Zach Abend, Jess Moskaluke, Liz Rose – “Mapdot” (Performed by Jess Moskaluke)

Video of the Year

“Drinkin’ Songs” – MacKenzie Porter

“Hard Dirt" – Hunter Brothers

“Make A Life, Not A Living” – Brett Kissel

“Mapdot” – Jess Moskaluke

“Want Me Back” – Lindsay Ell