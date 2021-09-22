The Reklaws Lead 2021 CCMA Awards Nominations
The Reklaws are going into the 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards with a leading six nominations, including Entertainer of the Year and Fans’ Choice.
The sibling duo from Ontario also has two noms for Single of the Year – for their “Where I’m From” and the Dean Brody collaboration “Can’t Help Myself.”
The Reklaws won Album of the Year in 2019 for their debut Feels Like That.
Brett Kissel and Lindsay Ell each earned five nominations.
This year’s CCMA Awards nominations were quietly announced Wednesday afternoon and Album of the Year nominees were held until the evening.
The show will be broadcast from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Nov. 29.
Check out the nominations below:
Entertainer of the Year
Dean Brody
Brett Kissel
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Fans’ Choice
Tenille Arts
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
High Valley
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
MacKenzie Porter
Tenille Townes
Male Artist of the Year
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
Dallas Smith
Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
The Reklaws
Tim & The Glory Boys
The Washboard Union
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year
Lindsay Ell
Aaron Goodvin
James Barker Band
Nice Horse
The Reklaws
Rising Star
Shawn Austin
Andrew Hyatt
Tyler Joe Miller
Robyn Ottolini
Tim & The Glory Boys
Album of the Year
The Demos - Jess Moskaluke
Heart Theory – Lindsay Ell
The Lemonade Stand – Tenille Townes
Sometimes I Don't, But Sometimes I Do – Tyler Joe Miller
Timeless - Dallas Smith
What Is Life? - Brett Kissel
Alternative Country Album of the Year
After Midnight – Callie McCullough
Agricultural Tragic – Corb Lund
The Ride – Ryan Lindsay
Who I Am – Cory Marks
Without People – Donovan Woods
Single of the Year
“Can’t Help Myself” – Dean Brody & The Reklaws
“Grew Up On That” – High Valley
“Like A Man” – Dallas Smith
“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks
“Where I’m From” – The Reklaws
Songwriter(s) of the Year
Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thomson – “Champagne Night" (Performed by Lady A)
Marc Beeson, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes – “Come As You Are” (Performed by Tenille Townes)
Aaron Goodvin, Ed Hill, Jimmy Ritchey – “Every Time You Take Your Time” (Performed by Aaron Goodvin)
Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath – “Good On You” (Performed by Lindsay Ell)
Zach Abend, Jess Moskaluke, Liz Rose – “Mapdot” (Performed by Jess Moskaluke)
Video of the Year
“Drinkin’ Songs” – MacKenzie Porter
“Hard Dirt" – Hunter Brothers
“Make A Life, Not A Living” – Brett Kissel
“Mapdot” – Jess Moskaluke
“Want Me Back” – Lindsay Ell
