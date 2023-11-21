The Rolling Stones Announce North American Tour

The Rolling Stones are gearing up for a 16-date North American tour in support of their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

Kicking off in Houston on April 28, the Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds will play select cities across the continent, including one lone Canadian stop in Vancouver at BC Place on July 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1 via Ticketmaster. There are a number of pre-sales happening in advance of the general on sale, including a Ticketmaster pre-sale set for Thursday, November 30 (presale code is BACKSTAGE) and an artist pre-sale via The Rolling Stones’ website.

A press release says that fans can expect to hear their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as fan favourite deep cuts and music from their new album, Hackney Diamonds.

Tour dates:

April 28 - HOUSTON, TX

May 02 - NOLA JAZZ FEST, LA

May 07 - GLENDALE, AZ

May 11 - LAS VEGAS, NV

May 15 - SEATTLE, WA

May 23 - EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

May 30 - FOXBORO, MA

June 03 - ORLANDO, FL

June 07 - ATLANTA, GA

June 11 - PHILADELPHIA, PA

June 15 - CLEVELAND, OH

June 20 - DENVER, CO

June 27 - CHICAGO, IL

July 05 - VANCOUVER, BC

July 10 - LOS ANGELES, CA

July 17 - SANTA CLARA, CA