The Rolling Stones Are Selling MLB-Themed Vinyl

The world of vinyl record collecting is only getting weirder and weirder these days. Want a record pressed on chocolate? That exists. How about one filled with fake blood? Or even real blood? What about one infused with meteorite dust? There is no end to the madness.

And the Rolling Stones are keeping it going with the release of their new album, Hackney Diamonds. While they may not be pressing their new album using Keith Richards’ dead father’s ashes, they have come up with a novel idea to selling vinyl copies.

Today (September 26) the band announced a partnership with Major League Baseball to sell exclusive copies of Hackney Diamonds featuring customized artwork featuring the Stones’ famous lips logo decked out in the style of every team.

According to the Stones’ online shop, “this vinyl is a real catch & exclusive to RollingStones.com. Extremely limited, a true collectors’ item featuring custom art for each of the 30 MLB Clubs. First pitch worthy baseball white disc housed in pocket jackets.”

The site also goes deep into the band’s history of playing concerts at various stadiums throughout the MLB.

“Punctuating their illustrious touring career, Rolling Stones have performed in the home fields of some of MLB’s most legendary teams. In 1989 the Steel Wheels Tour came through North America playing half of the dates at homes, or previous homes, to Major League Baseball teams: Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium, Toronto’s CNE Stadium and SkyDome, Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium, Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, RFK Stadium in Washington DC, Cleveland’s Municipal Stadium, New York’s Shea Stadium, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Houston Astrodome, the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis and Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Bridges To Babylon Tour in 1997 saw The Stones perform at Dodgers Stadium. A Bigger Bang tour led off in August 2005 with two shows at Boston’s Fenway Park.”

You can preorder a copy of the MLB Presents Hackney Diamonds vinyl here.