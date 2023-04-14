The Script's Mark Sheehan Dies At 46

Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script, died Friday after a brief illness. He was 46.

In a statement shared on the band’s Instagram, the musician was remembered as a “much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend.”

Sheehan and Danny O’Donoghue were in Irish boy band Mytown from 1996 until 2001 and then co-founded The Script with drummer Glen Power. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2008 and was followed by five more studio albums. Their most recent release was last year’s EP Acoustic Session 3.

The Script was twice nominated for BRIT Awards.

In Canada, the band had moderate success with singles like “Breakeven,” “For the First Time” and “Hall of Fame” ft. will.i.am.

Sheehan skipped some tour dates early last year – including an April stop at Toronto's Massey Hall – reportedly to spend time with his family.

The Script is scheduled to open for P!nk on 15 dates on her upcoming European tour and for Take That in London's Hyde Park on July 1.

Sheehan and his wife Rina have children Cameron, Avery, and Lil.

