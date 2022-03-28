The Sheepdogs Announce Canadian Tour

The Sheepdogs have announced they are embarking on their first headline tour since 2018 later this year.

The JUNO-winning band has lined up 19 shows across Canada on the Live & Outta Sight Tour. Tickets go on sale April 1.

Last year, The Sheepdogs released the EP No Simple Thing, their first collection of new music in three years.

“Recording together during the pandemic was like finding a life raft after floating in the ocean for 90 days,” Ewan Currie recalled, in a release. “We were itching to play music and above all else some human interaction. We missed the brotherly spirit us the five of us have when we get together to jam.

“I hope folks get a lift from ‘Keep on Loving You.’ In times of trouble or sadness, we can find comfort and solace in what is my personal holy trinity: family, friends and rock ‘n roll.”

The Sheepdogs’ latest track is “Find the Truth.”

Check out the Canadian tour dates below:

Sept. 15 Sherbrooke, QC

Sept. 16 Fredericton, NB

Sept. 18 Charlottetown, PEI

Sept. 22 Montreal QC

Sept. 23 Quebec City, QC

Sept. 24 North Bay, ON

Oct. 13 Toronto, ON

Oct. 14 Belleville, ON

Nov. 5 Kitchener, ON

Nov. 18 London, ON

Nov. 23 Regina, SK

Nov. 25 Saskatoon, SK

Nov. 26 Calgary, AB

Nov. 27 Edmonton, AB

Nov. 28 Red Deer, AB

Dec. 1 & 2 Vancouver, BC

Jan. 15 Victoria, BC

Jan. 28 Ottawa, ON