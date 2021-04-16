'The Simpsons' Spoofs The Smiths

A very Morrissey-like musician shows up in this weekend’s episode of The Simpsons.

Willoughby, voiced by British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, is described as Lisa Simpson’s imaginary friend who is “a depressed British singer from the 1980s.”

The episode is titled “Panic On The Streets of Springfield,” a wink at the lyrics of “Panic,” the 1986 song by Morrissey’s band The Smiths.

Tim Long, the Canadian writer on The Simpsons, teased the episode with an homage to Steven Wright’s iconic photo of The Smiths standing in front of the Salford Lads Club in 1985 for inside The Queen Is Dead.

Long invited his followers to share their best "Simpsons Smith songs" for a chance to win one of three posters. Fans came up with titles like "The Groundskeeper Ritual" and "Shelbyville Ruffians."