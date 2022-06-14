The Smile To Make Canadian Debut This Fall

The Smile, a band that includes Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, announced on Monday they will play two shows in Canada this fall.

Yorke, Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner will play Montreal’s MTelus on Nov. 25 and Toronto’s Massey Hall on Nov. 26.

Tickets go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m.

Created during the pandemic lockdowns, The Smile made its debut in May 2021. They performed for a live audience for the first time this past January in London.

The tour is in support of The Smile’s debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention.