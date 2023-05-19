The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dies At 59

Andy Rourke, bassist for The Smiths, has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59.

Rourke’s former bandmate Johnny Marr shared the news on social media.

“Andy will always be remembered, as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music,” Marr wrote in a tribute he posted on Instagram.

Rourke, who was born in Manchester, England, started playing instruments at age seven, including saxophone, keyboards and cello before picking up a guitar and, eventually, the bass. He played in The Smiths from 1982 to 1987 (he was briefly kicked out of the band due to his heroin addiction), including on all four of the band’s studio albums.

“It was on those Smiths records that Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player,” Marr wrote. "Watching him play those dazzling baselines was an absolute privilege and genuinely something to behold.”

Former Smiths drummer Mike Joyce remembered Rourke as “not only the most talented bass player I've ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I've ever met. Andy's left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual.”

After The Smiths split, Rourke played on several recordings by Morrissey as well as songs by the Pretenders and Sinéad O’Connor. He was part of Freebass with Mani of Stone Roses and New Order’s Peter Hook, Moondog One with Oasis guitarist Bonehead and backed Badly Drawn Boy on tour.

“He was the coolest, kindest funniest person, a joy to tour with,” tweeted Badly Drawn Boy. “Probably the best natural musician I've ever seen. Loved him. Gutted.”

In his tribute, Marr said Rourke joined him on stage for the last time at Madison Square Garden in New York City last September (when Marr opened for The Killers last September).

The two met at school in 1975 and became best friends, he recalled. “When we were 15 I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and I soon came to realize that my mate was one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn’t like.

“Andy and I spent all our time studying music, having fun, and working on becoming the best musicians we could possibly be. Back then Andy was a guitar player and a good one at that, but it was when he picked up the bass that he would find his true calling and his singular talent would flourish.”

Rourke sued Marr and Morrissey in 1989 for a bigger share of The Smith’s royalties when his heroin addiction left him broke. The case was settled for less than $140,000 and 10 percent of future royalties. In 1999, Rourke filed for bankruptcy.

Tributes for Rourke are pouring in on social media from friends, fans and his fellow musicians.

“I have great memories of him playing with Johnny Marr and myself on the Red Wedge tour,” wrote Billy Bragg. “He was a lovely guy and an amazing bass player.”

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans shared: “He was an inspirational musician with a style that made so many of us pick up a bass guitar.”

Marr is survived by his wife Francesca.