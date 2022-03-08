The Strumbellas Welcome New Lead Singer

The Strumbellas on Tuesday introduced fans to the band’s new lead vocalist and guitarist.

Jimmy Chauveau, former frontman of Ascot Royals and one-half of Kadeema, replaces road-weary Simon Ward, who will remain the main songwriter.

“I am super, super excited and humbled to have been offered this opportunity to join this wonderful group of humans,” Chauveau said, in a release, “and I’m really looking forward to what the future brings with them.”

The Strumbellas used the pandemic to take a breather and search for a new lead singer. Chauveau joins Jeremy Drury, Jon Hembrey, Darryl James, Isabel Ritchie and David Ritter.

“We’re so excited to welcome Jimmy, who brings talent, energy, and a serious set of pipes to the band,” the band said, in a release. “It’s been a blast working with him.”

The band, which had a hit in 2016 with "Spirits" and won a pair of JUNOs, said it is working on new music and planning live shows.