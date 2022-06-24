The Tragically Hip Releases 'Live At The Roxy'
The Tragically Hip has released Live At The Roxy digitally for the first time and as a standalone double vinyl album and CD.
Recorded in 1991 at the iconic Los Angeles music venue, the set was a sought-after bootleg before it was included in the Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition last year.
“I remember the Roxy show like it was yesterday,” bassist Gord Sinclair said, in a release. "We had spent a year on the road before recording Road Apples and got right back in the saddle when we finished.
“The new tunes worked great live and by the time we got to L.A. we were firing on all pistons.”
Live At The Roxy is The Hip’s second standalone live album after 1997’s Live Between Us and features tracks remastered last year by Ted Jensen of Nashville’s Sterling Sound. It includes the nine-minute version of “New Orleans Is Sinking” in which the late Gord Downie shares a whale of a story about working in an aquarium.
“Listening back 30 years later and I’m transported to that hot, sweaty, and very special night,” said Sinclair. “The band was tight and unstoppable. Great crowd, great venue. Together we took things to another level.”
Live At The Roxy Tracklisting
CD/Digital
Little Bones
She Didn’t Know
Twist My Arm
Highway Girl
Cordelia
Trickle Down
The Luxury
Three Pistols
Fight
I Believe in You (Or I’ll Be Leaving You Tonight)
New Orleans is Sinking
On The Verge
Long Time Running
Blow At High Dough
All Canadian Surf Club
