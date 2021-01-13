The Tragically Hip's 'Courage' Masks Raise $40K For Charity

The Tragically Hip has donated $40,000 to the Unison Benevolent Fund, which provides counselling and emergency relief services to those in the Canadian music community.

The cash comes from sales of their Courage masks.

“We want to thank to all of you who have bought Courage masks to support the Unison Benevolent Fund,” the band said, in a release. “With your help, we have raised over $40,000 so far to provide ongoing emergency financial relief for musicians and crew members during the COVID pandemic.

“Until we are through this, please continue to follow the guidance of public health officials. Stay safe, wear a mask and continue to support the Unison Benevolent Fund.”

The Hip announced the sale of the $15 reusable cloth masks – named for the band’s single from the 1992 album Fully Completely – last August.