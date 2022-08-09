The Tragically Hip To Be Inducted (Again) Into Canada's Walk Of Fame

The Tragically Hip is being inducted – again – into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The band, which was inducted in 2002 in recognition of its achievements in Arts and Entertainment, will be honoured at this year’s gala in the Humanitarianism category.

The Hip have raised millions of dollars for social and environmental causes across Canada and have advocated for indigenous people, particularly through The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund.

The band was honoured with the Humanitarian Award at the 2021 JUNO Awards.

Also announced as a 2022 inductee is Toronto’s Julien Christian Lutz, better known as Director X, who has helmed dozens of music videos.

They will join previously announced inductees like singer Deborah Cox and the Allan Slaight Music Impact honourees Arkells.

The Canada’s Walk of Fame gala takes place on Dec. 3 in Toronto and will be broadcast at a later date on CTV (whose parent company owns this website).