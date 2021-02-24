The Tragically Hip To Receive Humanitarian Award At JUNOs

The Tragically Hip will receive the 2021 Humanitarian Award at the 50th annual JUNO Awards, it was announced Wednesday.

“For decades, this group of musical brothers has contributed to helping improve the social well-being of others and protecting the vast natural wonders of this country we call home,” said Allan Reid, president and CEO of the JUNOs, in a release.

“After a challenging year when the power of kindness and generosity were more necessary than ever, we are proud to commemorate the band’s tireless activism and charitable achievements.”

The Hip has helped raise millions of dollars for charities like the Canadian Cancer Society, the Special Olympics and Camp Trillium.

Last month, the band donated $40,000 to the Unison Benevolent Fund – which provides counselling and emergency relief services to those in the Canadian music community – from the sale of $15 reusable cloth masks emblazoned with the word “Courage.”

The surviving members of The Hip will accept the Humanitarian Award during the JUNOs broadcast on May 16. In a statement, they credited their late frontman Gord Downie (who died of brain cancer in 2017 at 53) for inspiring the band’s charitable endeavours.

“We learned early on back in Kingston that you can accomplish great things with a stage and a willing audience. It’s about building community, and no one appreciated that responsibility more than Gord Downie,” the band said. “He was committed to social and environmental justice and we remain inspired by his example.

“Best intentions can achieve little without loyal support and action, so we consider this award as much a recognition for fans of our group, as they have been there for us through everything, and for every cause, and for that we are eternally grateful. We share this honour with you.”