The View Apologizes For On-Stage Brawl

Scottish indie band The View has apologized to fans for an on-stage brawl between two of its members on Wednesday.

Video clips that circulated on social media this week showed singer Kyle Falconer assaulting bassist Kieren Webster during a performance in Manchester, England. He can be heard telling Webster: “I’ll f**king kill you!”

The show was cut short when the musicians left the stage (Falconer told the crowd that Webster “wants to sing the songs”) and two upcoming shows were postponed.

“Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we’ve upset – we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far,” read a tweet on The View’s official account. “We cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot.”

The publicity comes at a good time: The View is releasing Exorcism Of Youth, its sixth studio album and first in eight years, on June 9. It comes after the band, which also includes guitarist Pete Reilly, took a five-year break.