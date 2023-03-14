'The Voice' Hopeful Picks Niall Horan After Singing Harry Styles Hit

Niall Horan will coach a singer on The Voice who auditioned with a country version of a song by his former One Direction mate Harry Styles.

Laura Littleton of Dickson, Tennessee put her spin on Styles’ 2017 hit “Sign of the Times” during the Blind Auditions round that aired Monday. Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton turned their chairs (Shelton was blocked by Clarkson).

“Song choice is great,” Horan told Littleton, adding that “Sign of the Times” was not “like your obvious pop song. It was a bit odd, off to the left a bit.”

Given the choice of song, Clarkson seemed resigned to losing Littleton to Horan. “I know he’s got a connection with the original singer,” she said, prompting Horan to interject: “I know him!”

Watch the audition below: