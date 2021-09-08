The Wanted Announce Greatest Hits Collection

British-Irish boyband The Wanted announced Wednesday that a new collection titled Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits will be out Nov. 12.

“Here we go!! We are MEGA excited to announce that we are BACK,” the group tweeted. “It's been far too long... Let's do this.”

The group – consisting of Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes – formed in 2009 and released a self-titled debut album in 2010. It was followed by Battleground in 2011 and Word of Mouth in 2013.

The Wanted didn’t break through to the U.S. and Canada until 2012, with the release of “Glad You Came.” Their other hits include “Chasing the Sun” and “I Found You.”

During the group’s short run, it earned nominations at the American Music Awards, MTV VMAs and Brit Awards – and won a People’s Choice Award in 2013.

Members of The Wanted announced in early 2014 that they were going their separate ways.

Last year, Parker announced that he was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

In addition to releasing the greatest hits album, The Wanted will reunite at Parker’s Inside My Head charity concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall.