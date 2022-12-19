The Wanted's Max George Poses In Girlfriend's Bikini

Max George of The Wanted left little to the imagination in a photo he shared in an Instagram Story on Monday.

The 34-year-old singer slipped into a purple string bikini belonging to his girlfriend, English actress Maisie Smith, and flaunted his toned torso – and much more.

George was copying a look Smith showcased in an Instagram Story earlier in the day.

The couple has been on vacation in Dubai since Dec. 14.

The Wanted enjoyed a string of top five singles in the UK, including their 2011 track "Glad You Came,” which made it to No. 2 in Canada. They split up in 2014 but reunited last year for a charity concert and to promote a greatest hits collection that included previously unreleased tracks “Rule the World” and “Colours.”