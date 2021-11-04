The Wanted's Tom Parker Says Brain Tumour Is 'Under Control'

Tom Parker of the defunct pop group The Wanted shared some positive health news with fans on Wednesday.

“Im sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control,” the 33-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post. “We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE. Such a mix of emotions.

“We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months.”

Parker revealed in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma roughly six weeks after suffering a seizure. “We are going to beat this,” he vowed at the time.

In January, Parker said there was a “significant reduction” in the size of the tumour and he was responding well to treatment. “Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!,” he said on social media.

Gord Downie, frontman for Canada’s The Tragically Hip, died from glioblastoma three years ago this week at 53. He had been diagnosed a little less than two years earlier. Fellow Canadian Neil Peart of Rush died of glioblastoma in January after a three-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma. He was 67.

The Wanted enjoyed a string of top five singles in the UK, including two number ones, while their 2011 track "Glad You Came" made it to No. 2 in Canada. They split up in 2014 but reunited this year for a charity concert and to promote a greatest hits collection.