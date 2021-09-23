The Washboard Union Embarking On Cross-Canada Tour

Canadian country music band The Washboard Union announced on Thursday a cross-Canada tour that kicks off in November.

The Everbound For Your Town Tour – in support of the 2020 album Everbound – will stop in 24 cities.

“Playing live is the life-blood of this band and being with our fans is something we’ve been missing for almost two years,” Chris Duncombe said, in a release.

"We wanted our first tour back to take us to as many communities as possible both big and small to say ‘thank you’ to our fans who have stuck with us and allowed us to follow our dreams.”

Raquel Cole is joining The Washboard Union on the road.

Check out the dates below:

Nov. 4, 2021 - PRINCE ALBERT, SK,

Nov. 5, 2021 - CAMROSE, AB

Nov. 6, 2021 - FORT SASKATCHEWAN, AB

Nov. 7, 2021 - AIRDRIE, AB

Nov. 9, 2021 - MEDICINE HAT, AB

Nov. 12, 2021 - WINNIPEG, MB

Jan. 26, 2022 - LINDSAY, ON

Jan. 27, 2022 - OTTAWA, ON

Jan. 28, 2022 - MEAFORD, ON

Jan. 29, 2022 - BRAMPTON, ON

Jan. 30, 2022 - ORILLIA, ON

Jan. 31, 2022 - WINGHAM, ON

Feb. 2, 2022 - BRANTFORD, ON

Feb. 3, 2022 - HUNTSVILLE, ON

Feb. 4, 2022 - KINGSTON, ON

Feb. 5, 2022 - GUELPH, ON

March 4, 2022 - CRANBROOK, BC

March 5, 2022 - TRAIL, BC

March 7 & 9, 2022 - CAMPBELL RIVER, BC

March 10, 2022 - NANAIMO, BC

March 11, 2022 - DUNCAN, BC

March 13, 2022 - QUESNEL, BC

March 14, 2022 - PRINCE GEORGE, BC

March 15, 2022 - TERRACE, BC