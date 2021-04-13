The Weeknd Among Canadians Winning ASCAP Pop Music Awards

The Weeknd and Justin Bieber are among several Canadian songwriters recognized this week at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards.

The Weeknd was named Songwriter of the Year in honour of his After Hours tracks “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”

“Blinding Lights” was co-written with Ahmad Balshe (aka Belly) and Jason DaHeala (aka Jason Quenneville) – both of whom grew up in the national capital region – as well as Max Martin and Oscar Holter. “Heartless” was co-written with Dre Moon (aka Andre Proctor).

The Weeknd is now a 13-time winner of ASCAP Awards, which recognize the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year.

Bieber was recognized for having a hand in the writing of his Dan + Shay collaboration “10,000 Hours” as well as “Intentions” ft. Quavo, and Nova Scotia native Cirkut (aka Henry Walter) earned an award for co-writing “Kings & Queens” by Ava Max.

The Song of the Year honour, though, went to Post Malone’s “Circles.”

Among the other ASCAP Awards winners were Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Sam Hunt, Beyoncé and DaBaby.