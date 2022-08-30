The Weeknd Announces 2nd Show In Toronto

The Weeknd announced Monday he is adding a second show in Toronto in September.

“I’m coming back with … a vengeance,” the hometown superstar declared on social media. “Greatest show on earth gets a second night at the Rogers [Centre].”

The Weeknd promised information on tickets “soon.”

The singer is scheduled to perform at Rogers Centre on Sept. 22 – the rescheduled date for his July 8 concert that had to be scrapped due to the Rogers service outage.

It would have been the first show on The Weeknd’s After Hours 'til Dawn Tour, which instead kicked off in Philadelphia on July 14. The only other Canadian date was Aug. 23 at Vancouver’s BC Place.

The Weeknd will wrap up the U.S. leg on Sept. 3 and then take a break before the pair of Toronto shows.

The singer, who hadn't performed in Canada since 2017, was also going to play Edmonton, Winnipeg and Montreal when he announced the After Hours Tour in February 2020. Three months later, he shared news that the tour was being pushed forward a year due to the pandemic. But, in February 2021, the tour was postponed again.

Then, in October 2021, fans found out The Weeknd was pulling the plug on the After Hours Tour. “Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” read a message on his social media.

The Weeknd announced the current After Hours 'Til Dawn Tour in early March.