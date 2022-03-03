The Weeknd Announces Stadium Concerts In Toronto, Vancouver

The Weeknd announced Thursday that he will kick off his highly anticipated After Hours Til Dawn Tour in his hometown.

The singer will kick off the North American leg of the tour on July 9 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. His only other Canadian date is Aug. 23 at BC Place in Vancouver.

This may be disappointing to fans in Edmonton, Winnipeg and Montreal – cities where The Weeknd previously planned to perform as part of his After Hours Tour. Last October, he explained that “due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.”

The tour had already been pushed from summer 2020 due to COVID-19.

Doja Cat will join her "You Right" collaborator on the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which also stops at 15 U.S. stadiums.

The singer, who hasn't performed in Canada since 2017, delayed the tour announcement late last month as news broke of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.