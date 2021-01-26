The Weeknd At Super Bowl LV: Place Your Bets

What are the odds The Weeknd will be joined by Ariana Grande on stage during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show?

Online betting site Bodog has released its list of side bets for the halftime show, including whether Grande will be a special guest.

Wager options include the number of songs The Weeknd will perform; the first and last song of the set; whether The Weeknd will give a shout out to his native Canada; and whether he will bring out Drake.

Of course, gamblers can also place bets on whether there will be a Janet Jackson-style “wardrobe malfunction.”

The full list of odds are here.

Bodog is a Canadian betting site with a European domain that is reportedly registered in Antigua and Barbuda. A press release from the company listed its address as a retirement residence in Toronto.

The Weeknd headlines the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 on CTV.